Bloemfontein - The SPCA in Bloemfontein has opened a case of animal cruelty against a woman after 60 dogs were removed from heartbreaking living conditions in a Springfontein house. This comes after an anonymous complaint was filed to the SPCA, saying the owner gave sleeping tablets to the dogs so they could die before getting the parvovirus.

After obtaining a warrant, the SPCA entered the Springfield house to investigate. They were not prepared for what they were about to see.

According to an inspector at the Bloemfontein SPCA Duán Matthee, most of the dogs were deformed as a result of inbreeding and the room was filled with excrement.

“Some of the dogs suffered from severe mange and had infection in their eyes. For us, it was very bad. There were a lot of puppies and with time they started to die one-by-one due to parvovirus," said Matthee.

It is believed that the owner of the dogs did not have the financial means to cater for the dogs’ medical needs.

The dogs were not given proper dog food and were fed mieliepap instead.

"Of the 60 confiscated dogs only 52 survived and are currently kept at the Bloemfontein SPCA."

The Bloemfontein SPCA can be contacted at 051 447 3801, 078 322 8332 or at [email protected]

If you wish to make a financial contribution, bank details are Absa bank, Account Name. SPCA, Account no. 9279102644, Branch code 632005