PICS: N1 truck and taxi crash leaves 13 people dead, including four kids

Durban - A total of 13 people were killed in the early hours of Monday morning on the N1 highway. Free State Emergency Medical Service spokesperson Sipho Towa said emergency services were activated at around 3am, 15 kilometres north of Verkeerdevlei and Winburg.

“On arrival, they found that a truck and a taxi had collided head-on “Thirteen people have been declared dead on the scene, unfortunately,” Towa said the deceased comprised seven males, two females and four kids.

A truck and taxi is believed to have collided head on. Picture: Supplied “Three critically injured patients were rushed to hospital in Bloemfontein.” According to Towa, authorities are still on the scene, busy with clean up and recovery. “We urge motorists to take care as they approach the accident scene. The road has been closed, and we will update motorists when the road has been reopened.”

A number of deadly crashes have occurred on the N1 this year. In January, at least 17 people were killed in a head-on collision involving a 22-seater bus and a Toyota SUV. At the time, provincial transport authorities in Limpopo said it was alleged that the driver of the Toyota SUV lost control of the vehicle due to a burst tyre and collided head-on with the 22-seater bus.

