Pitbull found locked in car for weeks as owner builds cage for it

Durban – A pitbull kept in a car for weeks, has been taken away by the SPCA in Bloemfontein. According to the SPCA one of its inspectors received a complaint from a member of the community about a pitbull that was locked up in a vehicle.

“The Inspectors from the Bloemfontein SPCA immediately attended to the matter. “On arrival they could hear the dog barking from inside the vehicle which was parked in front of a house and covered by a net. “During the inspection they realised that the dog has been kept in the vehicle for weeks, as the car was very dirty inside from all the faeces of the dog. There was no water or food provided for the dog.”

According to the SPCA the owner claimed that the reason for keeping the dog inside the vehicle was to prevent it from escaping from the premises and chasing people in the streets. “He further claimed that he was busy building a cage for the dog at the back of the house for safekeeping. This we did not believe to be true.” The SPCA said the owner was advised to sign the dog over to them as he was incapable of caring for it.

“He was then issued with a warning and he was also educated on the welfare of the animals as the conditions he was keeping the poor dog in is one of the major problems of why dogs are so aggressive and violent.” The SPCA said the dog was safe. They reminded pet owners that it was a big responsibility.

