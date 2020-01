Police commend Free State residents for citizens' arrest









Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) CAPE TOWN - The Free State police on Thursday commended residents of Makwane in Qwaqwa for apprehending a man who robbed a woman of her handbag at knife point.

The woman was attacked by a hooded man as she was walking to work on New Year's Eve, police said.

She handed over her handbag containing her cell phone and cash but called for help, prompting residents to chase after the man.





" She screamed for help and members of the community chased and caught the suspect. He was h anded over to the police for further handling," the police said.





The 24-year-old suspect, who is also from Makwane, was due to appear in the local magistrate's court on Friday.





“Our appreciation to the community of Makwane for effecting a citizens' arrest, more so for not taking the law into their own hands”, Free State provincial police commissioner lieutenant g eneral Baile Motswenyane said.