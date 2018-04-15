BLOEMFONTEIN - Police in the Free State are investigating after three people, including a three-year-old girl, were murdered in Clocolan.

In a statement, Ficksburg police spokesperson Captain Phumelele Dlamini said that on Sunday, at about 8:20pm, police in Clocolan were called to a murder scene at 3rd Avenue, where on arrival, two bodies, that of a 61-year-old woman and three-year-old girl, were found with bullet wounds to the head.

The third victim, a man aged 23, was referred to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds to the head and upper body where he later died.

"It is alleged that the deceased and her family were watching television when the 23 year-old man who also stays in the yard entered in the room with an unknown man. The unknown man allegedly demanded his money from the female deceased and when she enquired what money he was referring to and that she didn't have any money, the suspect pulled out firearm then shot the 61-year-old woman and the three-year-old girl who was sitting in her lap. Both died at the scene.

"Thereafter he allegedly shot the male victim who came with him twice, in the head and upper body."

The suspect is currently unknown and is described as tall and slender, between 20 and 30, and speaks fluent Sotho.

Police in Clocolan are making an appeal to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact Detective/ Warrant Frekkie Rietsman at 079 490 1716.

African News Agency/ANA