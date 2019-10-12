BLOEMFONTEIN - South African Police Service (SAPS) Constable Noxolo Perseverance Job, 34, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of corruption, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and theft, the Hawks in the Free State said. "The constable, attached to the protection and security services (PSS) in Bloemfontein, was arrested on Tuesday following a swift response to information about the conspiring to steal firearms from her unit," spokesperson Warrant Officer Lynda Steyn said in a statement.

A joint operation by the Hawks and SAPS crime intelligence put in motion a "waylay investigation" to intercept the alleged theft of police firearms.

"Job, unsuspectingly, handed her state firearm to a police agent posing as an accomplice to commit an armed robbery at [the] PSS unit and disarm the members working on night shift duties," she said.

"A staged armed robbery was carried out by the dedicated police members who were part of a joint operation. Constable Job allegedly received R30,000 from a police agent who played along with the alleged plot to steal firearms from her unit. She was arrested on receipt of the state money."