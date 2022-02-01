Police recover over 150 stolen livestock

Cape Town - Police in the Free State have managed to recover 151 suspected stolen livestock in Matsieng on the top of a mountain. In a statement provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the livestock is suspected to have been stolen from KwaZulu-Natal.

On Sunday, at about 5pm the Anti-Stock Theft community members received information with regard to suspected stolen livestock at Matsieng mountain in Qwaqwa. Members informed the rural coordinator at the Makwane police station who called for assistance from the Namahadi police station. “The team went to the aforementioned mountain where they found 151 livestock. There were 117 sheep, eight cattle and 26 goats. It is suspected that the livestock was stolen from KwaZulu-Natal and left there as a cool off place.

“An inquiry has been opened with regard to the livestock and investigations are continuing,” Mophiring said. In a separate incident, police in Durban managed to arrest two suspects for stealing over 40 goats. According to police, an operation was conducted by the Himeville Stock Theft Unit aimed at rooting out all stock thieves operating in the area.

The operation yielded success after two suspects, aged 44 and 51, were found in possession of 43 goats in Hlokozi in Highflats. The suspects were subsequently arrested and charged with possession of stolen stock.