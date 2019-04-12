Christiaan Willem van Biljon is being sought by Free State police. Photo supplied by SAPS

DURBAN - A warrant of arrest has been issued by Free State police for a suspect who failed to appear in court on charges of rape and assault GBH. According to a press release issued by police, 34-year-old Christiaan Willem van Biljon allegedly committed a sexual offence in Welkom and was charged but failed to appear in court in November last year.

Police have asked citizens to help trace the "fleeing" suspect.

"On September 13, 2017 a sexual offence and assault GBH crimes were committed in Welkom. A 34-year-old suspect, Mr. Christiaan Willem van Biljon, was arrested and he failed to appear in Welkom Regional Court on November 21, 2018. The suspect had a take-away business in Odendaalsrus and he could not be found at the address he gave to the police.

"Apparently he sold the take away business and he is nowhere to be found, thus a warrant of arrest was issued for failure to appear in the Welkom Regional Court," said the statement.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of van Biljon should contact Detective Warrant Officer Juan Jansen of the Welkom Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Crimes Unit on 084 538 5909 or 057 391 6186 during office hours.

African News Agency (ANA)