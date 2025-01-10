Police sergeant dies in car crash after high-speed chase with stock theft suspect

A police sergeant in the Free State has died after a high-speed car chase with suspects on Thursday. Sergeant Thabiso Andries Mareletse, 45, died on the scene after the state vehicle he was driving in crashed along the Heilbron-Edenville Road on the R34.

The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the incident took place before 3am about 15 km from Heilbron. “The sergeant, the driver of a police bakkie, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His crew, Constable Bongani Jeffrey Xanko, 31, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for medical attention,” Makhele said. Police said its preliminary investigations indicate that the officers, attached to the Heilbron Visible Policing unit were actively pursuing a suspect in a white Nissa Sentra who is suspected of being involved in a stock theft case.