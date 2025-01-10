Police sergeant dies in car crash after high-speed chase with stock theft suspect

A police sergeant in the Free State has died after a high-speed car chase with suspects on Thursday.
Sergeant Thabiso Andries Mareletse, 45, died on the scene after the state vehicle he was driving in crashed along the Heilbron-Edenville Road on the R34.
The provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the incident took place before 3am about 15 km from Heilbron.
“The sergeant, the driver of a police bakkie, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His crew, Constable Bongani Jeffrey Xanko, 31, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for medical attention,” Makhele said.
Police said its preliminary investigations indicate that the officers, attached to the Heilbron Visible Policing unit were actively pursuing a suspect in a white Nissa Sentra who is suspected of being involved in a stock theft case.
“During the high-speed chase, the driver lost control, the vehicle left the road and overturned. The members were on official duty, in full uniform, at the time of the incident,” Makhele said.
Free State police commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane said the SAPS is in mourning.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sergeant Mareletse during this difficult time. It is indeed a sad beginning of the year, losing three members in the line of duty already in such a short period of time. We also wish Constable Xanko a speedy recovery,” Motswenyane said.