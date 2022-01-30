Police shocked at dead body of missing Intabazwe boy

A 16-year-old boy who was reported missing in Intabazwe near Harrismith was found dead in the veld near Skomplaas, Free State police said on Sunday. Spokesperson, WO Mmako Mophiring said the horrific finding of Luyanda Mvelase of Intabazwe shocked the police, his family and the community.

"The young man went missing on Thursday, January 27, and had not been seen since. Police received a complaint of a body of a boy that was found in the veld near Skomplaas section of Intabazwe, Harrismith. "On arrival at the scene, the body was decomposed and half-naked with multiple stab wounds on the back. The deceased was positively identified by his mother. A case of murder is being investigated. "Any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) can contact Harrismith police at 058 624 1000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by using the MySAPS app," he said.

In the Northern Cape, police in Kimberley are still searching for missing Jamila Wilson who had been reported missing since January 16. "Wilson was last seen at a house in West End. She was at home with her mother and son before she disappeared. She was wearing a black suede knee-length jumpsuit with a plain, black cap and cream sandals," said Sgt Dikeledi Gopane. Meanwhile, police in Hlanganani outside Giyani in Limpopo were investigating a case of a missing person, Ntsako Given Nghonyama, 38, who disappeared at Ribungwana village.

"He is mentally challenged and was last seen on Thursday January 27, after he left his home without informing anyone where he was going. He has since disappeared and cannot be located at neither friends nor relatives. There is no clear description of the type of clothes he was wearing during his disappearance," said Sgt Mienkie Ramakgoakgoa. In Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, police were searching for a missing woman, Natashia Naka, 22, from Malatane, Ga-Seloane village, who was reportedly last seen by her grandmother on January 25 at 6am in the morning. "Reportedly, Natashia left home intending to collect social grant money at Lebowakgomo shopping complex but she never returned and has since disappeared. "She was wearing a yellow T-shirt and black leggings with a black short skirt at the time of her disappearance,“ Sgt Maphure Manamela added that police searches were conducted at the homes of relatives and places she frequently visited but these were not successful.