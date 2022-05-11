Policeman shot dead in Bloem robbery

Rustenburg - A police constable was shot dead while responding to an armed robbery at a supermarket in Bloemfontein, Free State police said. The policeman and his crew responded the complaint on Tuesday. They heard gunshots from De Wet Street and rushed to the scene, where a shootout ensued between them and the suspected robbers.

“The 22-year-old police constable was hit by bullets on the neck and upper body, and was declared deceased by Emergency Medical Services personnel (EMS). The Warrant Officer was hit by a bullet on the left arm and was rushed to hospital in Bloemfontein," said spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele. In the Eastern Cape, the Hawks said German Billa, 21, was convicted at the East London High Court on Tuesday, in connection with the murder of retired police officer Brigadier Jongile. Billa was convicted for house robbery and murder, after he pleaded guilty. He was expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

“Retired police, Brigadier Jongile was shot and killed in his house in Bayville, East London, on May 14, 2021, by three armed men. The gunmen ransacked the house and took valuables, including cellphones, laptops, money and bank cards,” said police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela. Two of the suspects were still at large and the Hawks are on their trail, Mgolodela said. IOL