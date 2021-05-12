Policewoman who allegedly tried to murder ‘cheating’ boyfriend arrested

Johannesburg: The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has arrested a Free State policewoman who allegedly tried to murder her boyfriend on Tuesday.

The Ficksburg Police Station-based 31-year-old policewoman, who is a constable by rank, was arrested on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the police officer was on duty, traveling with a colleague, when her boyfriend stopped by their police vehicle to speak to the policewoman.

It is alleged that the policewoman confronted the boyfriend about cheating.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said: “As alleged, the boyfriend went to the police vehicle which the girlfriend was in to speak to her crew.

“Whilst he was there, the girlfriend went to her boyfriend's vehicle and checked his cellphone.

“It is alleged that the officer then went to her boyfriend and confronted him for cheating on her. As they argued, she allegedly took out her official firearm and fired shots at the direction of her boyfriend, but missed him.

“The police sergeant present at the scene took the firearm from the officer,” said Cola.

Cola said Ipid investigators were at the crime scene where they arrested the woman on charges of attempted murder and discharging an official firearm.

Cola said the policewoman was expected to appear in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The policewoman was not the only officer to be arrested by Ipid on Wednesday. Earlier, the police watchdog announced that it had arrested a 29-year-old police constable from Mount Fletcher after he allegedly shot his girlfriend last week.

The police officer had allegedly given police a false statement, claiming the woman was shot during a robbery, but the woman told police investigators the police officer had shot her during an argument.

The Ipid has opened charges of attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury against the police officer. He is expected to appear in the Mount Fletcher Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

