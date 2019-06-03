Centlec (SOC) Ltd in Bloemfontein warned the community of Langehoven Park that there will be power cuts in the area. Picture: Neill Hall/Reuters

Johannesburg - Centlec (SOC) Ltd in Bloemfontein on Monday warned the community of Langehoven Park that there will be power cuts to the area due to construction and maintenance upgrades on the network. Centlec distributes electricity in areas under the jurisdiction of Mangaung Kopanong Mantsopa and Mohokare Municipalities and has around 177 000 customers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of the interruption," said Centlec spokesperson Malefane Sekoboto.

Sekoboto said streets that will be affected are A.G.Visser, CM Van Den Heever, NP Van Wyk Louw and Eugene Marais. The electricity supply will be interrupted from 9am until 4pm between Wednesday and Friday.

"The power may be restored without warning at any time during the shutdown period, and all installations must therefore be treated as live and dangerous. Should your power not be interrupted within 1 hour of the scheduled starting time, please ignore this notice, as the scheduled maintenance has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. You will receive another notice in due course," said Sekoboto.

