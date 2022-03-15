R500 bail for two charged with drivers licence corruption in Bloem

Rustenburg - Two people arrested in connection with driving licence-related corruption appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court, the Hawks said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said Keneilwe Elisa Molehe, 53, and Kebautlwile Jacqueline Kgwadi, 47, appeared in court on Monday and were granted R500 bail each.

They face charges of fraud and corruption. The case against them was postponed to May 11. “It is alleged that during March 2021, the victim intended to register for a driving licence when he was approached by one of the suspects who is still at large and told him that he knows the accused, Matsobane Michael Mokhonwana, 48, who can assist him with obtaining a driving licence,” spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said. The man met Mokhonwana who then agreed to help him obtain his driving licence for the amount of R8 500.

“The victim then paid R8 500 as agreed. Several follow-ups were made by the victim and no feedback was provided by the accused. “The matter was reported to the police and a case was handed over to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein which culminated to the arrest of Kgwadi and Molehe by the Hawks team together with Tactical Response Team based in Bloemfontein on Saturday, 12 March 2022 and the other two accused Matsobane Michael Mokhonwana, 48, as well as Lehlohonolo Athy Molosi, 46, who were arrested in January 2022,” he said. IOL