Ramaphosa’s promise to Jagersfontein residents: ‘Govt will rebuild homes’

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State that his government will rebuild their homes and replace everything they have lost after a dam wall collapsed on Sunday causing damage to the small town. Ramaphosa was speaking to residents on Monday afternoon after they had gathered in a hall to hear how the government will assist them.

The collapsing of the dam led to the death of three people and displaced many others. The cause of the collapse has yet to be determined. Houses, personal belongings and sheep have been washed away. Cellphone towers have also been damaged, some parts have no electricity as well as no drinking water and roads have also been affected.

A local church has opened its doors for shelter and accommodation. “I saw the damage the mud slide has caused, its extensive damage, you have lost your cars and homes, only foundations are left, houses are gone. This has also affected the children’s education. “But I’m here to let you know that all departments in government are here to help. There are also various organisations which are going to co-operate with our government departments.

“The government will not abandon you, we are hear to assure you that we will give the best assistance, support and help that we can. From a housing point of view, those who have lost their possessions which have been washed away, including furniture, clothing and everything, we will attend to it.” Ramaphosa also assured residents that investigations will be done to determine the cause of the accident. “Some of you think its a man made accident and we are going to investigate, but for now, let us focus on restoring the livelihood of our people with immediate effect.”

