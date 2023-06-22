SA Air Force member killed in road crash while travelling to Potchefstroom

Pretoria - A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was killed on Wednesday in a vehicle crash on the R54 Road towards Potchefstroom. “The South African National Defence Force can confirm that on Wednesday, 21 June 2023 at approximately 2pm, two members of the South African Air Force (SAAF) were involved in a vehicle accident with a civilian delivery truck on the R54 road towards Potchefstroom,” said Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa.

“The two were tasked to deliver equipment to be used during the youth week celebration closing parade fly-past on Friday, 23 June 2023 in Potchefstroom. “Sadly, one member lost his life and the second member was rushed to the nearest hospital where he is receiving medical attention.” A member of the South African National Defence Force lost his life in a vehicle collision on the R54 road towards Potchefstroom. File Picture: Phill Magakoe Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise; acting Secretary for Defence, Thobekile Gamede and the Chief of the SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanya have expressed their “heartfelt” condolences to the family members, friends and colleagues of the deceased soldier.

They have also wished a speedy recovery to the injured SANDF member. Last year, five soldiers deployed to guard South Africa’s border with Mozambique died in a car crash. At the time, Mahapa said the five died after their vehicle had a tyre burst.

“The South African National Defence Force is saddened by the loss of five members who were part of 9 South African Infantry Battalion (9 SAI BN) that is deployed under Operation Corona, border safeguarding, in Mpumalanga province,” he said. “On 17 September 2022, the members were travelling from Zonstral to Macadamia operational base along the Coopersdal Road when their vehicle lost control after the front tyre burst and collided with a tree.” All five occupants of the vehicle were declared dead on the scene.