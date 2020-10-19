Second suspect arrested over Senekal riot granted bail

Johannesburg – A second suspect has been granted bail after facing charges of arson, damage to property, incitement and attempted murder during the violence that broke out outside the court after the murder of a farm manager in Senekal, Free State, earlier this month. Stefanus Johannes Fourie, who owns a towing business in the Senekal area, was granted bail of R15 000 after being given the opportunity to explain to Magistrate Fundiswa Lufuta why he should be granted bail. The State did not oppose bail. Fourie’s family was ready to pay the bail and were waiting for him at the court. The town of Senekal was rocked by the senseless killing of Brendin Horner, a 21-year-old farm manager, several weeks ago.

Protesters descended on the courthouse demanding justice and allegedly torched an overturned police van and fired two shots inside the court building.

Fourie’s defence team said he responded to a call when he heard the police van had been overturned, because he drives a tow truck.

The case has been postponed to November 20, 2020.

The quiet farming town of Senekal was thrown even further into turmoil when political parties descended on it last Friday to protest against the handling of the case against the farmers.

Non-governmental organisation AfriForum united in prayer behind Horner’s family.

The small town’s court is surrounded by several police Nyala armoured vehicles ready to respond to unrest, and several tactical response police officers are patrolling outside the court.

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with Horner’s murder.

ANA