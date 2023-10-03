Security officer gunned down at a substation in the Free State

A security officer and an unknown man were gunned down at a substation in Sebokeng village in the Free State. Police spokesperson in the Free State, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the incident occurred on Friday night.

“The double murder occurred on the premises of an electric substation based near Mota Road at Sebokeng Village, where a security (guard) and an unknown person were found dead.” He said two security officers were on duty at the substation when they were accosted by unknown armed men. One of the gunmen started to search one security officer, while another went to the second security officer.

“It is reported that gunshots were fired. The security guard, who was allegedly robbed of his cellphone, went rushing to his friend and found that he was on the ground together with an unknown man. Both have sustained fatal gunshot wounds,” he said. The security officer went to a nearby road to seek help, and police and an ambulance were called to the scene. "The two were both declared dead on the scene. A double murder case has been opened and is under investigation. The motive behind this murder is not yet known."

Mophiring said police are appealing to the public to assist in solving the double murder case. Any person with information that may lead to the successful arrest and conviction of the suspects can contact their nearest police station, Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or report it on the MySAPS App. In Mpumalanga, the police in Belfast request the community to assist in identifying a man whose burnt body was found along Stoffberg Road, Palmer turn-off in Belfast on Monday morning.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the police received information about an absurd scene where a man's body was burnt and was lying next to the road. He had visible open wounds on the head. “A murder case was opened and the investigation has already begun and police urge anyone who might have a missing relative or any detail that may assist in finding the family of the deceased person to contact the police,” he said.