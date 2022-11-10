Seven dead in head-on crash between truck and bus on N8 near Botshabelo

Durban - Seven people have been killed in a crash on the N8, at the Botshabelo turn-off in the Free State. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) reported several people were also injured.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The head-on collision was between a truck and an Interstate bus. The Interstate bus was travelling west towards Bloemfontein and the truck was travelling east towards Thaba Nchu," the RTMC said. Spokesperson for the Department of Police, Roads and Transport, Hillary Mophethe, said both drivers died at the scene. "Three passengers were critically injured, while 19 sustained moderate injuries and 32 had minor injuries," she added.

Seven people were killed and 62 more injured in a head-on crash in the Free State. Picture: Facebook Seven people were killed and 62 more injured in a head-on crash in the Free State. Picture: Facebook Interstate Bus Lines said it was informed of the crash, adding the truck allegedly tried to overtake the bus. The company said the bus had 71 passengers on board.

Story continues below Advertisement

CEO of Interstate Bus Lines, George Mokgothu, said the road was currently closed and they could not access the scene. "We are unable to provide the names of the passengers who were on board bus 651 at the moment, as we do not have access to the equipment on the bus. "The Interstate Bus Lines bus that was involved in the incident passed an independent roadworthy test on November 9, 2022. Our hearts and prayers go out to the passengers and employees involved in this tragic accident," he added.

Story continues below Advertisement