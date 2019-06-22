Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu/African News Agency (ANA)

Bloemfontein - Six people died and four others were injured when two bakkies collided head-on on the N8 near Bloemfontein in the Free State on Saturday afternoon, Netcare 911 paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 3.57pm to reports of a collision on the N8 between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Reports from the scene indicate that two bakkies were involved in a head-on collision. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that five people had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene," he said.

Another person had sustained critical injuries and died a short while later at hospital. Four other people had sustained moderate injuries and were treated on the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

Six people died and four others were injured when two bakkies collided head-on on the N8 near Bloemfontein in the Free State. Picture: Netcare 911





The circumstances leading up to the collision would be investigated by police who were on the scene, Herbst said.

African News Agency/ANA