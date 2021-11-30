Son stabs father to death allegedly over meat

A 34-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father to death over meat in Mokwallo, Vredefort, Free State police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani said Kgosi Sehume allegedly stabbed his 55-year-old father on Saturday at their home in Mokwallo Vredefort following a fight over meat.

“It is alleged that the suspect wanted to take the meat which the victim had bought and the victim refused. During their argument the son stabbed his father twice under the left arm and ran away. The victim tried to chase the suspect but he fell to the ground and passed away, he had sustained two stab wounds,“ Sergeant Rani said. “The neighbours noticed the victim fall after hearing noises and they contacted the police. Warrant Officer Petrus Nhlapo arrested the suspect at one of his friend’s homes not far from his house.” Sehume appeared in the Vredefort Magistrate’s Court and his case was postponed to Thursday for a bail application.

Meanwhile in the North West, a 22-year-old woman accused of stabbing her cousin to death following a heated argument allegedly over food would apply for bail on Friday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Onkarabetse Monare appeared briefly in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and the case against her was postponed to December 3 for a bail application. "The investigating officer has completed the verification of her alternative address in preparation of her bail hearing. She has also sourced the services of a Legal Aid attorney to represent her in the matter," said NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame.

Monare is accused of stabbing her cousin Onneleng Mothupi, 42, to death in Amelia near Schweizer-Reneke. According to police reports Monare was arrested on November 20 for stabbing Mothupi. Mothupi allegedly visited his mother’s residential place and found Monare eating. An argument allegedly ensued and Monare took out a knife and threatened to stab Mothupi but his girlfriend managed to intervene and grabbed the knife from her.

Mothupi's, girlfriend left the two alone in the house, moments later Mothupi arrived at his home which is three houses away from his mother’s house and told his girlfriend that Monare stabbed him on his upper body. An ambulance was called but he died before he could be transported to the nearby hospital. Monare was arrested and charged with murder.