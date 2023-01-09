Spat over cattle crossing boundaries turns deadly in the Free State

Cape Town - A spat over cattle crossing a boundary of a farm has resulted in the death of one person. Police in the Free State have arrested a farmer who is currently under police guard in a local Ficksburg hospital.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, the incident occurred on Sunday, January 8, at about 6.30pm. “The 56-year-old farmer was called by his neighbouring farmer in the District of Ficksburg complaining about his cattle, which crossed over to his farm and damaged the fence. The farmer and his 28-year-old son removed the cattle, and he left his father behind. “The suspect arrived and allegedly started assaulting the farmer, who summoned his son.

“Upon his son's arrival, he pulled his firearm and allegedly shot the son five times. The son fired one shot, injuring the suspect. “Both the farmer and his son drove back home, where he immediately took his son with another vehicle to the hospital. “Unfortunately, the son succumbed to his injuries before they could arrive at the local hospital,” Mophiring said.

The victims were found by police along the R26 road near a local filling station, parked on the side of the road. Mophiring said police later traced the suspect and found him at a local hospital in Bethlehem, where he was placed under arrest. “They also confiscated the 9mm pistol in his possession. Both firearms used by the suspect and the deceased have been seized. The suspect also opened a case of attempted murder.

“The police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH),” Mophiring said. The suspect is expected to appear in the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court soon. [email protected]