SPCA says 500 animals have died after Jagersfontein mudslides

Johannesburg - The SPCA in Bloemfontein says at least 500 animals have died and more than 700 have been rescued and are receiving medical attention following the mudslides in Jagersfontein in the Free State, after a dam wall collapsed. On Sunday morning, a slimes dam in Jagersfontein in the Free State burst leading to flooding of toxic mine waste and mud in the community which resulted in people, animals, homes and cars being swept away.

According to Bloemfontein SPCA Inspector Duan Mathee, a lot of animals were impacted and some even lost their lives because they were chained, caged and could not escape from the mudslide. “We currently have a lot of animals that have been rescued and are receiving treatment at the Bloemfontein SPCA and not just cats and dogs but also farm animals such as chickens, goats, sheep and many more are receiving urgent attention,” said Mathee. The mud which has been described by residents in the mining town, situated in the Kopanong local Municipality, as very deep, possibly deep enough to cover a tall person.

“There are a lot of challenges due to the mud however we have many teams rounded up from different areas on the ground assisting the Bloemfontein SPCA and even today we are still finding animals that are stuck in cages or stranded,” said Mathee The SPCA which is working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all animals in the community affected by the mudslide have also called on the community and country at large to assist with food, blankets and other donations that will assist the animals which are being rescued and sheltered at the SPCA during this time. “The SPCA in Bloemfontein is pleading with the public to donate whatever they can that could assist us in our work of assisting the animals medically or otherwise,” said Mathee.

