Standard Bank employee who issued fraudulent bank card and transferred R1m to her boyfriend convicted

Cape Town – A Free State woman who defrauded her employer, banking giant Standard Bank, has been found guilty of fraud and money laundering in the Harrismith Magistrate’s Court. Thandeka Mlangeni, 34, faced money laundering charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) as well as contravention of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Christopher Singo, Mlangeni opened a fraudulent bank card and transferred R1 million to a bank account belonging to her 34-year-old boyfriend. “A preliminary investigation conducted by Standard Bank forensic investigator discovered that Mlangeni issued a fraudulent bank card using another client's details. “She then transferred R1 million to a bank account belonging to her boyfriend, Hopewell Mpanduli Daguma.

“A further R51 000 was also withdrawn from the same victim’s account,” Singo said. The crime took place in January/February 2020 Singo said this matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bethlehem.

The boyfriend, Daguma, was also convicted. “Daguma is already serving his 10-year sentence which he received on April 15, 2021,” Singo said. The matter against Mlangeni has been postponed until November 28 for sentencing.

