Student arrested after buildings torched at UFS Qwaqwa campus, causing R35m damage

Two buildings at the Qwaqwa campus of the University of the Free State were intentionally set alight causing R35 million damages, the university said. "The preliminary finding of the urgent investigation into the fire on the Qwaqwa Campus of the University of the Free State (UFS) on the evening of Monday April 4 2022, indicates that the buildings were intentionally set alight. This was established by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the university’s Protection Services this morning (Tuesday)," spokesperson Lacea Loader said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Loader said a student was arrested in connection with the fire and a process was under way to identify more suspects. "The UFS will institute the necessary disciplinary action against suspects who are registered students. Similarly, criminal charges will also be instituted. "The buildings, which housed the clinic and a computer laboratory, were almost completely destroyed, with damage to both buildings estimated at R35 million."

The university said the academic programme on the Qwaqwa campus continued, mostly online for this week, and students would be informed by their faculties about the revised schedule, as well as arrangements regarding tests and assessments scheduled for this week on the campus. The campus remains open. "It is alleged that students were unhappy about the payment of allowances they are due to receive from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in April 2022. To alleviate this, the UFS has so far this year offered students allowances for food and books amounting to more than R71m, while they are waiting for their NSFAS subsidies to be released," Loader said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The university management condemned the incident. "The Qwaqwa campus, as well as the entire university community, are shocked by this devastating and irresponsible act – especially after the campus experienced violent protest action this year, which significantly affected the academic programme," said Prof Francis Petersen, Rector and Vice-Chancellor of the UFS. -IOL