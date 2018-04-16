Johannesburg - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo's political career comes under scrutiny today as he faces a motion of no confidence brought by the EFF.

The motion comes in the wake of complaints of maladministration in provincial departments and a string of allegations of corruption against Mahumapelo, including ties with the controversial Guptas.

Last week, ANC Youth League president Collen Maine also accused Mahumapelo of being the one who introduced him to the Guptas, who are accused of state capture in order to loot state coffers.

On Monday, the EFF's provincial leadership in North West headed to court in a bid to have the motion against Mahumapelo held through a secret ballot.

This was aimed at protecting ANC MPLs who want to vote against Mahumapelo from being victimised by the ANC in the province, of which he is the chairperson.

While the EFF is the official opposition in the province, with five of the 33 seats in the legislature, the backing of the DA will not help it dislodge Mahumapelo, whose party holds 23 seats in the House.

With their combined nine seats, the EFF and the DA will need the backing of at least eight ANC MPLs for the motion to succeed.

The DA's provincial leader Joey McGluwa has written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting him to instruct the ANC caucus to help boot the premier out today.

“The North West administration leaps from crisis to crisis, departments receive scathing audit outcomes, people are without jobs, and in many instances, service delivery has come to a halt. This is happening while Mr Mahumapelo occupies the people’s office.

“Mr Ramaphosa, Tuesday’s motion of no confidence is not narrow politics, it is about putting the people first. If you truly subscribe to what you have termed 'the new dawn', you will instruct your members in the North West Legislature to support the motion."

Mahumapelo’s woes have intensified after it emerged that the state arms manufacturer Denel allegedly flouted rules to give his son a R1.1million bursary to become a pilot.

At the weekend, City Press reported that Denel gave Oarabile Mahumapelo the bursary despite the course not being covered and the school he registered at not falling under the list of accredited schools for the funding.

The paper also reported that Oarabile’s application for the bursary was received after the stipulated deadline.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who appointed the new Denel board last week, said he would call for the board to investigate these allegations.

“I will request the new Denel board to prioritise investigating these allegations to establish the facts and determine whether any individuals manipulated Denel’s processes or abused the company’s resources,” Gordhan said.

The DA's spokesperson on public enterprises, Natasha Mazzone, said they would lay criminal charges against Mahumapelo and Denel's chief executive Zwelakhe Ntshepe, who signed off on the bursary contract.

Ntshepe has served on several state-owned entities, allegedly in cahoots with the Guptas.

The Star