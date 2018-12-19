A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly possessing unlicensed firearm and ammunition at Chris Hani Park section in Qwaqwa. PHOTO: Supplied

CAPE TOWN - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition at Chris Hani Park section in Qwaqwa, Free State police said on Wednesday. The Phuthaditjhaba Crime Intelligence and Mounted Unit followed information with regard to the suspect in possession of a firearm. When the police arrived at a shack, he set the dogs on the police in a quest to deter them but did not succeed, the Free State police said.

The police managed to search the shack where he sleeps whilst looking after his herd of livestock. They found a 9mm Norinco Star pistol with serial numbers filed off and three live rounds.

The suspect was arrested and will appear before Tseki Magistrate's Court facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“The removal of a firearm each day from the wrong hands is a great achievement because it saves the lives of innocent people and that of the handler as he could get attacked. The unlawful possession of a firearm is prison term and to avoid it, apply for such firearm lawfully. I want to thank the community and police members for responding to community call on the removal of firearms from wrong hands”, said the Phuthaditjhaba Cluster Commander, Major General Peter Moloi.

African News Agency ( ANA)