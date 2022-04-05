Suspected post office robber gunned down, three arrested in Ventersburg

Rustenburg - A suspected robber was shot dead, and three others arrested following a robbery at a post office in Ventersburg on Monday, Free State police said. Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said the police received information about a planned armed robbery at Ventersburg Post Office.

"The SAPS (South African Police Service) members were ready for the planned armed robbery, and when it was committed, the suspects were confronted. The suspects tried to run away with cash, but three were arrested, and one was fatally shot at the scene," he said. "Two pistols with ammunitions and cash was also seized after being abandoned by the suspects who were cornered. A white sedan, Datsun Nissan Go, was seized, and preliminary investigation revealed that it was stolen during December 2021 at Navalsig in Bloemfontein. The false number plates of Northern Cape were found on the stolen vehicle." The three were expected to appear in the Ventersburg Magistrate's Court soon.

In a separate incident, police in KwaZulu-Natal said they had recovered stolen livestock and arrested four people in separate incidents. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the Kokstad Stock Theft Unit conducted an operation in the Intsikeni area on April 1. "During the operation, they spotted a truck driving between Intsikeni and Franklin transporting livestock.

"The truck with three cattle was stopped, and it was established that the cattle were stolen from a farm in the Franklin area. The stolen cattle were handed back to the lawful owner." She said a 51-year-old man was arrested for stock theft. In another operation conducted by the Kokstad Stock Theft Unit, commercial farmers and a private security company last week, a total of 13 stolen cattle were recovered.

Gwala said on March 30 at 16:00, the team intercepted three men herding 13 cattle in the Evatt area. It was established that the cattle were stolen in Intsikeni last month and were on their way to Lesotho. "Three suspects, aged between 16 and 21, were placed under arrest for stock theft. They were also charged in terms of the Immigration Act as they were in the country illegally. The stolen cattle were handed back to the lawful owner. "The suspects appeared before the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on 1 April 2022. They were remanded in custody until 6 April 2022 in the Intsikeni Magistrate's Court."

