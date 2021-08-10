Syndicate nabbed for alleged social grant fraud

Johannesburg: Free State police have arrested six people believed to be a part of a syndicate that has been defrauding Sassa. It is not yet known how long the the group has been carrying on with their activities but evidence police have dates from February this year.

None of the people who have been arrested work for Sassa. Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, of the Free State police, said the suspects were operating from Botshabelo. He said the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team was summoned to investigate allegations that a group of people was providing applicants with fraudulent prescription letters.

“The alleged applicant would take the prescription to a local doctor who would, in turn, write a referral letter to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) as a supporting document for the application. “After concluding their preliminary investigations, the team went out to Botshabelo N-Section on Sunday, August 9, 2021, and arrested six females, aged between 38 and 55.“ Makhele said the doctor had not been arrested. However, should investigations reveal wrongdoing on his part, he would be arrested as well, he said.

The suspects have all been charged with fraud and contravention of the Social Assistance Act. “More arrests are imminent as investigations continue. The six will appear in the Botshabelo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, August 10. “Anyone who might know of anyone involved in such a syndicate, to contact the Provincial Organised Crime Task Team at 051 507 6622 or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Alternatively, send information via MySAPS App,” Makhele said.