Teenage girl and friends arrested for killing elderly parents









File picture: Pixabay Durban - A 15-year-old girl and four of her friends have been arrested for the murder of the young woman's mother and step-father, Free State police said on Thursday. According to provincial police spokesperson brigadier Motantsi Sam Makhele, the bodies of the murdered couple were found near Lovedale Plot in Maokeng. The "elderly couple" had been stabbed, said Makhele. "A joint venture with various police units was launched and intensified investigations led to the deceased’s house in Constantiapark, where blood stains were found," he said. The teenage daughter and three of her friends, aged between 15 and 29, were arrested.

Further investigation led the team to Vereeniging and Zamdela, Sasolburg, where another suspect, 31, who was last seen with the deceased’s silver Corsa Bakkie, was arrested. Investigations to locate the vehicle were continuing, said Makhele.

The motive for the attack had not yet been established, he added.

The suspects are to be charged with two counts of murder and will appear at the Maokeng Magistrate's Court soon, said Makhele.

Provincial police commissioner lieutenant-general Baile Motswenyane applauded the investigating team for their around the clock work, which ensured a 72-hour lockdown period to trace all suspects was met.

African News Agency (ANA)