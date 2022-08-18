Three female security officers found, disorientated and hands bound after going missing while on duty

Durban - Three female security guards have been found after they went missing earlier this week. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli, said the women were found in Lovedale, on the outskirts of Maokeng.
"Their hands were tied, and they were disorientated," Kareli said.
Mamokgo Julia Tladi (44), Gladys Masabata Motoai (37) and Maletsatsi Mofokeng (39) had been on duty at the Seeisoville Stadium on Tuesday night, and when shift staff went to relieve them on Wednesday at 5.30am, they could not find the women.
Kareli said the women's personal belongings, including their cellphones, were still in the guard room.
Maokeng Police were summoned to the scene, and a search party was launched.
“At about 9.30pm on Wednesday 17 August 2022, after a joint search by police and community members, the three women were found at Lovedale in the outskirts of Maokeng. Their hands were tied, and they were disorientated,” police said.
Maokeng police are urging anyone with information to contact Lt Col Kobus Erasmus on 082 301 2972, or call Crime Stop on 0860 010 111 or anonymously leave a tip-off at MySAPS App.
IOL