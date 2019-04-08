File picture: TheDigitalArtist/Pixabay

Bloemfontein - Three people were injured on Sunday when a train crashed into their vehicle at the Ferreira Crossing in Bloemfontein in the Free State, ER24 said on Monday. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring paramedics arrived on the scene to find three men who had been in the vehicle had already climbed out. They were assessed to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

"Fortunately, no serious injuries or fatalities were found and no-one from the train sustained any injuries," Meiring said.

The men were treated on the scene before being transported to nearby hospitals.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring added.

African News Agency/ANA