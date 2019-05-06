Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Sasolburg - Three people were killed after two light motor vehicles collided on the R59 road in Sasolburg in the Free State province at the weekend, emergency service Netcare 911 said on Monday. In a statement, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to reports of a serious collision at 4:30 pm on Sunday. Reports from the scene indicated that the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

Herbst said one of the vehicles, an Opel, had three occupants on board. A man believed to be in his early thirties and a three-year-old baby sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on the scene.

“A female patient in her late twenties also from the Opel sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” he added.

A 42-year-old man was the only occupant of the other car, a Toyota, and was trapped inside the vehicle in a critical condition.

Fire and rescue services had to use the "jaws of life" to free him from the wreckage. The man went into cardiac arrest as he was being treated.

“Paramedics initiated CPR, however the man's condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries,” Herbst said.

Circumstances leading to the collision were being investigated, he said.

African News Agency/ANA