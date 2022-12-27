Top lawyer Zola Majavu to monitor investigations in the Maselspoort racial incident

Pretoria - Top South African lawyer Zola Majavu has indicated that he will closely monitor investigations into the reported racial assault at Maselspoort Resort in the Free State. Majavu was speaking during an interview with eNCA after a video went viral on social media showing a group of black teenagers being attacked by white adults at a swimming pool at the Free State resort on Christmas Day.

Majavu told the broadcaster that the family of the victim has placed it on record that they are aware that not all white Afrikaners are racist, they do not paint everyone with the same brush. "They have also accepted that upset as they are and understandably so, we need to allow the law to take its course lest we impair the very same investigation that we are hoping will bring about vindication,“ he said. Majavu also requested members of the public to express their outrage within the ambit of the law, adding that two wrongs don’t make a right.

“We thank patriotic South Africans who will join us when we say not in our name, enough is enough, this must not be allowed to happen again anywhere in the country, especially in Bloemfontein,” Majavu said. Meanwhile, police said they are investigating a case of common assault. No arrests have been made yet.

The Southern African Tourism Services Association (Satsa) has condemned the racial attack against the teenagers. “This kind of incident undermines the efforts of South Africans who are working daily to promote cultural diversity, sensitisation and reconciliation. We cannot allow this kind of abhorrent behaviour to go unpunished and trust that the police will expedite their investigations to ascertain the full facts and prosecute accordingly,’’ said Satsa co-chair Oupa Pilane. Pilane said the incident should serve as a warning to stakeholders in the tourism sector to remain vigilant.

