Trio found murdered near freeway in Bloem

THREE men were found murdered and their bodies dumped in an open veld near the intersection of N6 national road and R702 in Bloemfontein in the Free State. A member of the community who was collecting fire wood in the veld discovered the bodies on Saturday and alerted the Kagisanong police.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane said a patrol vehicle was despatched to attend to the scene and on arrival officers found three unknown men in a pool of blood with two of the victims’ hands still tied behind their backs with shoe laces and the third victim’s laces were already loose. "Forensic science experts also arrived at the scene and upon closer examination it was established that the victims were shot several times in the head, neck and upper body. Empty cartridges and motor vehicle tracks indicate that the victims might have been transported to the scene where they were killed. Cases of murder were opened at Kagisanong police station." He said any member of the public who might have information that could help in the investigation the murders and the arrest of the suspects was requested to contact Sergeant Mokete Godfrey Motsoai at 082 466 7255.

"Alternatively the information can be submitted on MySAPS App or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Members of the public who submit information may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated confidentially." Police in Galeshewe, near Kimberley, in the Northern Cape said a 19-year-old man was arrested, after he was caught red handed digging up cables in Nobengula Street in Soul City, Galeshewe, in the early hours of Saturday. "The suspect was charged for tampering and or damaging essential infrastructure. The suspect is in police custody and will appear in court soon," said Sergeant Timothy Sam.

