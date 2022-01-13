Trucker robbed of 14 tyres in the Free State

Rustenburg – A 40-year-old truck driver was robbed of 14 tyres near Senekal while inspecting whether the cargo was still properly tied, Free State police said. Captain Stephen Thakeng said the trucker was travelling on the N5 near Senekal in the early hours of Tuesday, and decided to stop to check whether the cargo was still properly tied.

"While busy inspecting, four unknown men came from nowhere and overpowered him and forced him inside the truck. Cash was also robbed from his wallet, and at about 4am a passing truck stopped and the victim was rescued and it was discovered that 14 tyres were robbed," Thakeng said. He said the incident was reported at Winburg police station and a case of theft from a motor vehicle was registered for further investigation. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects can call Detective Warrant Officer Sanet Smit of Winburg Detective Services on 082 466 7678 or 051 881 8300."

In a separate case, Captain Mophiring said two men were arrested following a house robbery that took place on a farm near Harrismith. He said a 77-year-old woman was confronted on Tuesday afternoon by a man brandishing a knife and demanded firearms and money. The robber made off with liquor, a bag and wallet.