File picture: SAPS Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - Three trucks were burnt and one that was loading frozen chickens were looted and blocked on the R76 highway outside Kroonstad, Free State police said on Friday. Police spokesperson Detective Sergeant Khobe Phiri said one truck driver sustained minor injuries.

"On Thursday at about 9pm, a group of people from Steynsrus attacked the three trucks and burnt them. One of the trucks was used to block the R76 road that is Kroonstad/ Steynsrus road which was burnt as well," said Phiri.

Phiri said a case of public violence has been registered for further investigation but that no arrests have been made.

"The situation is under control as members of Public Order Policing are in large numbers to ensure that there is stability. Anyone with information leading to the arrests of the suspects must contact the police," said Phiri.

African News Agency (ANA)