Tswelopele mayor in court for alleged theft amounting to R60 000 in foreigners’ shops

THE mayor of Tswelopele local municipality in the Free State was released on R2 000 bail at the Hoopstad Magistrate's Court, Free State police said. Spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said mayor, Kenalemang Phukuntsi, 51, was arrested on Friday, for theft and crimen injuria.

He said it was alleged that on February 2, the mayor visited several shops of foreigners and alleged that they were selling expired groceries. "It is alleged that she took from their shops items including cosmetics, vegetables, groceries, pampers, petrol cleaners and diesel cleaners. The items taken from the shops are estimated to be R60 000. "Five cases of theft and crimen injuria were registered and the mayor, councillor Phukuntsi, 51, was arrested on April 8 at Hoopstad and appeared in the Hoopstad Magistrate Court, and was granted bail of R2000."

The case was postponed to April 22 for investigation. In a separate incident, Free State police said two men were sentenced to lengthy jail terms at the Bloemfontein High Court, for the murder of an elderly couple in Botshabelo. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said a case of murder of the 80-year-old husband and 75-year-old wife was opened on August 9, 2018, at Botshabelo police station.

"The police were called by the deceased's son to their home and on arrival discovered that the house was broken into and the lifeless bodies of the couple were found with stab wounds laying in bed. “An undisclosed amount of stokvel money and some items were stolen. The perpetrators gained entrance through a broken window," he said. Three people were arrested, one at A-Section and the other two at E-Section.

He said the trial started and on April 4, 2022, the court found two of the accused guilty while the third one was acquitted on all charges. "Phallang Ntomane, 30, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on the count of housebreaking and theft. He was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment on the first murder charge and another 20 for the second murder. "Vusimuzi Rasimeni, 28, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on the count of housebreaking and theft. The court then condemned him to double life imprisonment for the murder of the elderly couple."

