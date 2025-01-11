Two arrested after missing boy's body found dumped near Free State graveyard

Police have arrested two people in connection with the murder of 10-year-old Hlonolofatso Mokoena. The boy's body was found with multiple stab wounds, dumped near the Bakenpark graveyard.

Hlonolofatso had been reported missing on Thursday (January 9). He was last seen playing on the street with other children. Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, said the two suspects from Bohlokong, are aged 18 and 20. "The two suspects are expected to appear before the Bethlehem Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of murder. The motive behind the murder is not yet known," Mophiring said.

In a separate incident, Free State police have arrested a man for the murder 87-year-old Elsie Mutsi. Mutsi was killed her home in Bultfontein on Saturday last week. "On Friday, members of the Welkom Anti-Gang Unit followed up on leads regarding the murder case of Elsie Mutsi. Their investigation led them to a house in Naledi Section, where they located and arrested a 20-year-old suspect at his girlfriend’s residence.

"During the interrogation, officers noticed bloodstains on one of his shoes. After extensive interrogation and following up on information he has been charged with murder," said police spokesperson, Captain Loraine Earle. She said the accused is expected in court soon.