File picture

Rustenburg - Two men were arrested in connection with an alleged farm attack in Bultfontein, Free State police said on Friday. Spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the anti-gang unit cornered the men at a road near Welkom.

He said the anti-gang unit members received information while off duty about a farm attack incident that happened in the Bultfontein area where two unknown men attacked the elderly family but were disturbed by the family man who foiled their efforts.

"Upon receiving information, the unit commander kept in contact with one person who was following the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Golf with FS registration numbers. The members acted swiftly and the vehicle was successfully blocked in the Wesselsbron road. Two suspects aged 44 and 45 years-old were arrested. Further investigations led members to a spot near the bridge in Odendaalsrus where the group was to meet with the others to distribute the loot," he said.

"Three unknown males were surprised by the unit and fled the scene leaving behind stolen goods--plasma screen and cellphones taken at the farm attack. A maroon VW Golf was also confiscated as it was used in the commission of crime."