Rustenburg - Two men were arrested in connection with the alleged theft of sheep worth R500 000 in Parys, Free State police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said information was received on Friday night (December 20) that there were people who were intending to steal livestock at Vredefort area.

"Operation safer festive season was conducted by Kroonstad Crime Intelligence members and Parys Vispol and it was a success as the two men were apprehended," Makhele said.

"The police together with the farmers chased after the two men until they drove to Parys police station where they ran to different directions and they were arrested."

He said the police found 213 merino sheep of which 19 were at the back of the bakkie with Gauteng registration number, the bakkie has been seized, while investigations were being conducted.