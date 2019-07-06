File picture: SAPS Twitter

ODENDAALSRUS - Two police officers, a man aged 35 and his wife aged 33, from the Odendaalsrus Police Station appeared in the Odendaalsrus Magistrate's Court on Friday after their home was searched and officers allegedly found gold-bearing material and equipment used to process the material, Free State police said. The case was postponed to August 16 for further investigation and the man, a police sergeant, and the woman, a police constable, were granted bail of R2000 each, Captain Stephen Thakeng said.

On Thursday, officers from the Welkom K9 unit, crime intelligence unit, and Odendaalsrus Police Station searched the couple's home after obtaining a search warrant.

"Possible gold-bearing material which weighed plus or minus 4kg and equipment to process gold – three big gas bottles, one hand-made fire stove for melting gold, two sets of burning torches, three gold weighing scales, 40 gold melting pots, and calculator - [were found]," he said.

