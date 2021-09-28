Two injured robbers arrested in Free State after being struck with beer bottle by angry community

Rustenburg - Two suspected robbers were injured allegedly by their victims in Phamong, Free State police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said one was hit with a bottle and other was shot.

"It is alleged that on Monday, 27 September 2021, at about 22.00, the two tenants renting at Phamaza Section were in their two separate rooms when one of them was accosted by two suspects, one armed with a firearm and the other with a knife. They robbed him of his laptop, carry bag and cash, and fled the scene," Brigadier Makhele said. "It is further alleged that one suspect, who was carrying a firearm, proceeded to the second room, where he ransacked it in the presence of the owner. He demanded money from him. However, he had no cash with him. The owner took a beer bottle and hit him on the head, resulting in a scuffle. A shot went off during the scuffle, injuring the suspect. "Apparently, there was a third suspect who was waiting outside who fired a shot into the house upon hearing a gunshot. The complainant allegedly returned fire and wounded him. The third suspect, who was in possession of a knife, fled the scene."

He said the police and ambulance were called to the scene. The two men were arrested and were under heavy police guard in hospital while receiving medical attention. The police seized two 9mm pistols without serial numbers. The two would be charged with house robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and attempted murders once they were discharged from hospital.

They will appear in the Tseki Magistrate's Court once they are discharged from hospital. "I instructed the investigating team to look into the possible involvement of this group in the shooting of students, which took place a week back in the same area of Qwa Qwa," Free State provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane said. Two students were shot dead and two others critically injured when armed men attacked them at Botjhabela near Phuthaditjhaba a week ago.

Brigadier Makhele said the students were allegedly attacked and shot by three unknown men who were wearing masks. The gunmen demanded cash, laptops and cellphones from them. "It is alleged that police were summoned to a shooting incident at about 01:00 at Botjhabela village. Upon their arrival, they found a group of students believed to be studying at the University of Free State at Qwaqwa Campus. "The police found two male bodies on the scene with fatal gunshot wounds. They were identified by their friends. Two other males were already rushed to Mofumahadi Manapo Regional Hospital, where they are in critical condition," Brig Makhele said at the time.