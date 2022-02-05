Two parents and learner arrested for attacking teacher at Free State school

Rustenburg - A teacher was attacked allegedly by two parents and a learner at school in Botshabelo, Free State police said on Friday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said the teacher was also allegedly threatened with death.

"It is alleged that the child had some problems in the teacher’s class earlier in the day and the parents were called, the father of the child involved and another female arrived. It is said that the two parents and the learner confronted the teacher when he walked out of the class calling him a demon and even throwing death threats at him," Cavane said. "The three attacked the teacher and the school laptop fell down to the ground. A case of assault common with an additional charge of malicious damage to property was opened at Botshabelo police station." The two adults aged 42 and the learner were arrested on Thursday, the learner was later released under the guardian’s supervision in terms of Child Justice Act

In a separate incident, police said two men were arrested in Manyatseng near Ladybrand after the body of an elderly man was found with multiple stab wounds in Manyatseng township. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said police were conducting crime prevention duties on Thursday at 04:30 when they received a complaint of an unknown person found lying dead in the street of Matleleng. "On the arrival at the scene they found a 60-year-old man with stab wounds on the neck and back of his body. The members made enquiries from the community which revealed what happened and who were the people allegedly involved.