Two women among three people arrested for murder of kidnapped Free State girl

Johannesburg - Two women, aged 34 and 44, and a man, 46, have been arrested for the murder of a kidnapped eight-year-old Free State girl. The kidnappers had demanded R50 000 ransom. The search for Bokamoso Shabe, who was abducted on Monday, came to an end on Thursday after her body was found wrapped in a duvet in bushes in Welkom. She was still in her school uniform.

Free State Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the 34-year-old woman was the first of the three suspects to be questioned on Wednesday. She was released after questioning. The man was next to be questioned. He was arrested after he led police to Bokamoso’s body. Both woman were then arrested.

“All three suspects are expected to make their first appearance in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court, on a charge of murder,” Makhele said. Bokamoso was last seen at Mantshebo Primary school in Jerusalem Park on Monday at around 1.30pm. Makhele said preliminary investigations revealed that she was abducted from school by an unknown woman.

“The grandmother of the child was contacted at 3pm by an unknown man who called himself Aubrey. (He demanded) R50 000 and (said) they would kill the child if they did not receive the money.” On Wednesday at around 8.45am, Bokamoso’s grandmother allegedly received a call again from the same number. A woman by the name of Nthabeleng also demanding R50 000 in cash for the safe return of the child. Makhele said that although Bokamoso had lived with her parents and grandmother, the kidnappers spoke to the grandmother.