Uncle among three arrested for allegedly gang-raping 10-year-old niece in Bloem

Rustenburg - A 10-year-old girl was gang-raped allegedly by her uncle, a relative and their friend in Freedom Square near Bloemfontein, Free State police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said the girl was allegedly raped on Monday.

"The 34-year-old complainant was informed by the victim that she was violated sexually by three males; the 23-year-old uncle, 30-year-old relative together with their 25-year-old friend. The concerned adult then took the child to Kopanong police station where a case of rape was opened. "The Public Order Police team, busy with crime combating intervention in the policing precinct, were contacted and the search for suspects started. The three African males were arrested in Namibia Square area at about 8pm. They will all appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Thursday, March 17,“ he said. In KwaZulu-Natal police said a 27-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 31-year-old mentally disabled relative.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the man appeared in court on Monday, for a rape incident which took place on September 2 in 2017 at Ngilazi Reserve in Mahlabathini. "A case of rape was opened at Mahlabathini police station and the docket was transferred to Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation. The accused was arrested and made several court appearances. Compelling evidence against the accused resulted in the court's decision to give him the maximum sentence. The court declared that he is a danger to the community and found this crime gruesome, as the accused knew of the victim's mental condition," Gwala said. IOL