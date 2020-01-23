Johannesburg - The University of Free State is investigating the cause of a fire that swept through a residence on the Bloemfontein Campus on Thursday.

Videos of the fire were circulated on social media late on Thursday.

The university took to Twitter to assure the public following the incident.

In tweets, the university said the fire broke out at the President Steyn residence.

“The Mangaung Fire Department was on the scene within minutes and extinguished the fire. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire, and to the subsequent damage. No one was injured and the building was declared safe by the Mangaung Fire Department,” said the university..

IOL