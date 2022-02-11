University of Free State to continue with vaccination mandate after winning court interdict

The failed interdict application was brought by Free State for Choice (FS4C). The court said the FS4C had failed to prove that the matter was “urgent”.

Pretoria - The University of the Free State (UFS) will enforce its mandatory Covid-19 jab policy after the high court in Bloemfontein on Friday struck off the roll an interdict application to stop the process.

Commenting on the court ruling, UPS said it “takes note that the application by FS4C for an interim interdict against the university’s Covid-19 regulations and required vaccination policy was struck off the roll in the Free State High Court, in Bloemfontein, today”.

The university, which has more than 33 000 students, said it was going ahead with its jab policy for those wanting to access the institution’s premises.

“As of February 14, 2022, staff, students, and visitors will either be required to be vaccinated, to upload a negative Covid-19 PCR test (not older than a week) on its campus access system if they are not vaccinated, or to have an approved deferral or an approved exemption, in order to access campus,” said the UFS.