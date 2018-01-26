Johannesburg - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation - better known as the Hawks, on Friday conducted a search and seizure raid at the Bloemfontein office of the Free State Premier, Ace Magashule, who is also the new Secretary-General of the African National Congress.

The Hawks, who have also raided the Offices of the province's agriculture department, said the raid was linked to their probe into the Estina Dairy Project, allegedly used to syphon millions of rand from the provincial government under the guise of empowering locals as dairy farmers.

Last week, the national prosecuting authority’s asset forfeiture unit seized the Gupta-linked farm in an effort to recover more than R1-billion in looted funds.

Earlier this week Magashule denied any wrongdoing saying the law must be allowed to take its course.

"Whether it’s with Vrede Dairy or any other thing, the law must actually take its place. So let’s leave that matter, it’s with the NPA, it’s with the law enforcers," Magashule told reporters at a briefing.

"Whatever happens, we are actually reiterating the stance of the ANC that we need to fight corruption wherever it rears its head.”

African News Agency/ANA