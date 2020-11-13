WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Donald Trump's campaign presses legal attack on election, as postal worker recants ballot fraud claims President Donald Trump's campaign wants to stop the battleground state of Michigan from certifying its election results. Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that there was widespread voting fraud. Gauteng police suspect Zulu Prince was murdered in Joburg apartment

After initially opening an inquest docket, police in Gauteng now believe that Prince Lethukuthula Zulu was murdered at his Northwold apartment last week.

Prince Lethukuthula, 50, was Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Sibongile MaDlamini’s eldest son.

EFF lays charges against residents after violent attack outside Brackenfell High School

The EFF has laid charges against Brackenfell residents after a violent clash which occurred outside Brackenfell High School on Monday.

The party had been protesting against alleged racism at the school when they were attacked by a group of residents.

Brackenfell High School made headlines when it was revealed that only white pupils were invited to a privately arranged matric farewell function.

Corruption accused Ace Magashule granted R200 000 bail

Ace Magashule, the secretary-general of the ANC, was granted R200 000 bail when he appeared in court on Friday.

Magashule is charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering related to an R255 million Free State asbestos audit project tender.

He is the most senior ANC official to be arrested since the start of a crackdown on corrupt government officials and politicians in September.

Alcohol sales and international travel restrictions eased as SA remains on level 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced that the state of disaster would be extended to December 15.

International travel has been opened up and the sale of alcohol is no longer restricted to Mondays to Fridays.